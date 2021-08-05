LBJ School - The University of Texas at Austin

(Dis)Integrated Deterrence?

August 5, 2021
Chris, Melanie, and Zack debate the Pentagon’s new concept of “integrated deterrence” and try to divine its meaning and importance. They struggle to differentiate the concept from existing theories of deterrence and conclude that this phrase seems better suited to identifying a problem, rather than describing a solution. Chris encourages listeners to use the Defense Futures Simulator, Melanie applauds Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya for her courage, and Zack commends Lloyd Austin and his team for a successful first trip to Southeast Asia.

 

 

