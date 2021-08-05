(Dis)Integrated Deterrence?

Chris, Melanie, and Zack debate the Pentagon’s new concept of “integrated deterrence” and try to divine its meaning and importance. They struggle to differentiate the concept from existing theories of deterrence and conclude that this phrase seems better suited to identifying a problem, rather than describing a solution. Chris encourages listeners to use the Defense Futures Simulator, Melanie applauds Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya for her courage, and Zack commends Lloyd Austin and his team for a successful first trip to Southeast Asia.

Links:

Oren Liebermann, “Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin lays out vision of future in first major speech,” CNN, May 1, 2021, https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/defense-secretary-lloyd-austin-lays-out-vision-of-future-in-first-major-speech/ar-BB1geVXr?ocid=se.

Jim Garamone, “Official Talks DOD Policy Role in Chinese Pacing Threat, Integrated Deterrence,” DOD News, June 2, 2021, https://www.defense.gov/Explore/News/Article/Article/2641068/official-talks-dod-policy-role-in-chinese-pacing-threat-integrated-deterrence/.

Lloyd Austin, “Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Participates in Fullerton Lecture Series in Singapore,” U.S. Department of Defense, July 27, 2021, https://www.defense.gov/Newsroom/Transcripts/Transcript/Article/2711025/secretary-of-defense-lloyd-j-austin-iii-participates-in-fullerton-lecture-serie/.

Kurt Campbell, “The Changing China Debate,” Chatham House, August 20, 2020, https://americas.chathamhouse.org/article/the-changing-china-debate/.

Babie Latza Nadeau, “D.C. Mayor Muriel Boswer Snubs Her Mask Mandate Within First 24 Hours: Report,” Daily Beat, August 1, 2021, https://www.thedailybeast.com/washington-dc-mayor-muriel-bowser-snubs-her-mask-mandate-within-first-24-hours-report-says.

Emma Ashford and Erica Borghard, “A mom’s guide to coercion and deterrence,” New Atlanticist, Atlantic Council, March 16, 2021, https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/blogs/new-atlanticist/a-moms-guide-to-coercion-and-deterrence/.

Erica Borghard, Reality Check #3, “The Uses and Abuses of Deterrence,” New American Engagement Policy Brief, Atlantic Council, March 1, 2021, https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/content-series/reality-check/reality-check-3-the-uses-and-abuses-of-deterrence/.

Defense Futures Simulator, https://www.defensefutures.net/

Ellen Knickmeyer, Lolita C, Baldor, and Matthew Lee, “‘Welcome Home’: Evacuation Flight Brings 200 Afghans to US,” Military.com, July 30, 2021, https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/07/30/welcome-home-evacuation-flight-brings-200-afghans-us.html.

Dustin Jones and Joe Hernandez, “Belarusian Sprinter Granted Polish Humanitarian Visa after Refusing Flight Home,” NPR, August 3, 2021, https://www.npr.org/sections/tokyo-olympics-live-updates/2021/08/02/1023618626/a-sprinter-seeks-asylum-after-refusing-to-board-a-flight-back-to-belarus-from-to.

Brad Roberts, “On the Need for a Blue Theory of Victory,” War on the Rocks, September 17, 2021, https://warontherocks.com/2020/09/on-the-need-for-a-blue-theory-of-victory/.

Image: U.S. Army (Photo by Sgt. Aven Santiago)