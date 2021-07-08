LBJ School - The University of Texas at Austin

Solving the Russia Riddle

July 8, 2021
Chris, Zack, and Melanie get together to talk about Samuel Charap’s article, “Expanding the Scope for Statecraft in US-Russia Policy.” Does the United States need to “gird itself for sustained competition” with Russia? What kind of leverage does the United States have in negotiating with Putin? How can the United States best work with allies who have very different interests and challenges when it comes to dealing with Russia? Chris gives a shout out to those who push this country to be better, Zack thanks the Republicans who bravely voted for a 1/6 committee, and Melanie praises some defenders of capitalism.

 

 

