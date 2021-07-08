Solving the Russia Riddle
Chris, Zack, and Melanie get together to talk about Samuel Charap’s article, “Expanding the Scope for Statecraft in US-Russia Policy.” Does the United States need to “gird itself for sustained competition” with Russia? What kind of leverage does the United States have in negotiating with Putin? How can the United States best work with allies who have very different interests and challenges when it comes to dealing with Russia? Chris gives a shout out to those who push this country to be better, Zack thanks the Republicans who bravely voted for a 1/6 committee, and Melanie praises some defenders of capitalism.
Links
- Samuel Charap, “Expanding the Scope for Statecraft in US Russia Policy,” War on the Rocks, May 14, 2021
- David M. Herszenhorn, “Summit Exposes Stark Clash of EU Views on Russia,” Politico, June 25, 2021
- Robbie Gramer and Jack Detsch, “Russia Policy Puts Biden Under Pressure Across Europe,” Foreign Policy, June 25, 2021
- Timothy Frye, “The Perilous Bargains that Keep Putin in Power,” Foreign Affairs, April 2021
- Xi Jinping, “Speech at a Ceremony Marking the Centenary of the Communist Party of China,” CGTN, July 01, 2021
- Kristin Wilson and Clare Foran, “Only Two House Republicans Vote for the January 6 Select Committee,” CNN, June 30, 2021
- A. Wess Mitchell, “Biden Is Falling Into the Same Trap With Europe as Obama,” Foreign Policy, June 30, 2021
- “Slow Burn: The Road to the Iraq War,” Slate Podcast
- “Rep. Adam Kinzinger on the Moral Failture of Republicans and the Big Lie,” New York Times, July 05, 2021