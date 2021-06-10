Taiwan: Middle Path or Muddled Strategy?
The Net Assessment team debates Patrick Porter and Michael Mazarr’s recent study on “Countering China’s Adventurism Over Taiwan: A Third Way” written for the Lowy Institute. Chris, Melanie, and Zack agree that the study is thought provoking and well argued, but disagree about whether it is ultimately convincing. Nonetheless, Porter and Mazarr have made a real contribution by helping to clarify the assumptions that underlie different approaches to the Taiwan. Chris gives a shout out to the Bridging the Gap effort, Melanie complains about John Cena and Bing, and Zack commends his former colleague Ari Tabatabai.
Links
