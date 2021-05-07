Trump Versus Xi

In this episode of Horns of a Dilemma, Josh Rogin, journalist for the Washington Post and CNN, joins the podcast to discuss his new book, Chaos Under Heaven: Trump, Xi, and the Battle for the 21st Century. Rogin details the response of the Trump administration to China, and describes the groups that had influence within the White House in helping to shape policy.

This talk took place at the University of Texas at Austin and was sponsored by the Clements Center and the Strauss Center.