Middle Class Foreign Policy
Using Charles Kupchan and Peter Trubowitz’s Foreign Affairs article “Why an Internationalist Foreign Policy Needs a Stronger Domestic Foundation” as a basis for discussion, Chris, Zack, and Melanie sit down to talk about President Joe Biden’s “foreign policy for the middle class.” Who, exactly, is in the “middle class”? Are certain positions on foreign policy pro- or anti-middle class? Is there a connection between the domestic programs the administration is pushing and a better foreign policy? Is it possible to evaluate whether our foreign policy is working for the average American? Zack gives a shoutout to people who can disagree on important issues and still be friends, Melanie wishes the people who make the rules would follow them, and Chris praises two scholars for a new report on Taiwan.
