Mission Accomplished in Afghanistan?

Chris, Melanie, and Zack debate the wisdom of President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan. They discuss the argument made by Meghan O’Sullivan and Richard Haass that the Biden administration should have kept a small force in Afghanistan for the foreseeable future, but question whether that would have been sufficient to accomplish U.S. objectives. Chris also issues a warning to virtue signalers, Zack calls for more virtue signaling with India, and Melanie is aggrieved by the election of Iran to the U.N. Commission on the Status of Women.

Links