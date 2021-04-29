Mission Accomplished in Afghanistan?
Chris, Melanie, and Zack debate the wisdom of President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan. They discuss the argument made by Meghan O’Sullivan and Richard Haass that the Biden administration should have kept a small force in Afghanistan for the foreseeable future, but question whether that would have been sufficient to accomplish U.S. objectives. Chris also issues a warning to virtue signalers, Zack calls for more virtue signaling with India, and Melanie is aggrieved by the election of Iran to the U.N. Commission on the Status of Women.
Links
- Meghan L. O’Sullivan and Richard Haass, “It’s Wrong to Pull Troops Out of Afghanistan. But We Can Minimize the Damage.” Washington Post, April 16, 2021
- Richard Fontaine, “The Case Against Foreign Policy Solutionism,” Foreign Affairs, February 8, 2021
- Eliot A. Cohen, “Exit Strategy,” The Atlantic, April 13, 2021
- Afghanistan Study Group, “A Pathway for Peace in Afghanistan,” United States Institute of Peace, February 3, 2021
- Soner Cagaptay, “Biden Recognizing the Armenian Genocide Shows How Far Turkey and Erdogan Have Fallen,” NBC News, April 24, 2021
- Stephen Wertheim, “Biden Just Made a Historic Break with the Logic of Forever War,” Foreign Policy, April 16, 2021
- Oren Liebermann, Ellie Kaufman and Devan Cole, “Nearly 40% of Marines Have Declined Covid-19 Vaccine,” CNN, April 10, 2021
- Senior Fellow, New American Engagement Initiative, Atlantic Council
- Robert Manning, “Reality Check #5: Learning to Live with a Nuclear North Korea,” New American Engagement Initiative, Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, Atlantic Council, April 26, 2021
- Joe Biden, “Remarks by President Biden on the Way Forward in Afghanistan,” White House, April 14, 2021
- Michael Crowley, “Biden Officials Place Hope in Taliban’s Desire for Legitimacy and Money,” New York Times, April 23, 2021
- “UK Parliament Declares Genocide in China’s Xinjiang; Beijing Condemns Move,” Reuters, April 23, 2021
- Michael Lipin, Ramin Haghjoo, “Iran’s Election to UN Women’s Body Draws Outrage from Rights Activists, US Silence,” VOA News, April 24, 2021
- John Bew, Citizen Clem, (London: Riverrun, 2016)
- Future Foreign Policy Series: Featuring Wendy Cutler on US Trade Policy, May 17, 2021, Noon, Atlantic Council (via Zoom)