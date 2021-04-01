Busting Myths About China
Chris, Melanie, and Zack discuss the recent War on the Rocks article “Beyond Colossus or Collapse: Five Myths Driving American Debates about China.” Authors Evan Medeiros and Jude Blanchette tee up key myths surrounding China’s economic growth and foreign policy, and the success or failure of the U.S. strategy of engagement with China. The hosts scrutinize which myths are most widely believed, and which should not be guiding American policy. But they also consider which beliefs are actually true, and which are most important to current and future U.S. policy. A second “attagirl” in a row for Melanie’s niece Sophie, and an “attapeople” to those recently admitted to grad school. Zack has a grievance with the Chinese Communist Party, Melanie gripes about Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s selective outrage over insults on social media, and Chris explains that a ship stuck in the Suez Canal is mostly a problem because of all the bad memes it generates.
Links
- Evan Medeiros and Jude Blanchette, “Beyond Colossus or Collapse: Five Myths Driving American Debates about China,” War on the Rocks, March 19, 2021
- Joint Statement on the WHO-Convened Covid-19 Origins Study, U.S. State Department, March 30, 2021
- Javier C. Hernandez, “WHO Inquiry on the Pandemic’s Origin: What We Know,” New York Times, March 30, 2o21
- Elizabeth Warren, Tweet, March 25, 2021
- Thomas Shugart, “Trends, Timelines, and Uncertainty: An Assessment of the State of Cross-Strait Deterrence,” U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission, February 18, 2021
- Daniel Drezner, “Searching for Signs of Intelligent Symbolism in the Suez Canal,” The Washington Post, March 29, 2021
- Richard Betts, “The Delusion of Impartial Intervention,” Foreign Affairs, November 1994
- Nicholas Eberstadt, “China’s Demographic Outlook to 2040 and Its Implications,” American Enterprise Institute, January 2019
- Scott Kennedy, Bonnie Glaser, Jude Blanchette, and Matthew Goodman, “We Stand with MERICS,” Center for Strategic and International Studies, March 26, 2021