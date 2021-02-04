Primacy Anxiety
Chris, Melanie, and Zack debate whether the United States should pursue primacy. They discuss the Donald Trump administration’s “Strategic Framework for the Indo-Pacific,” and compare some of its recommendations with Stephen Wertheim’s recent article on “Delusions of Dominance.” They agree that the United States needs to have a national debate to match American resources and objectives, but disagree on how to adjust both elements. Chris both complements and questions the Joe Biden administration for actions during its first weeks in office. Melanie raises a multitude of concerns about Andrew Cuomo. And Zack supports Republicans facing political costs for votes of conscience.
Links
