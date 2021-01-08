The Regime: How Arms Control Treaties Keep Us Safe

In this episode of Horns of a Dilemma, Amb. (ret.) Bonnie Jenkins discusses the array of treaty obligations, international law, and other agreements that make up the arms control and nuclear non-proliferation regime.

Paul Pope, senior fellow at the Intelligence Studies Project, introduces Marigny Kirschke-Schwartz, a Brumley Fellow at the Strauss Center for International Security and Law at the University of Texas at Austin, to moderate the talk with Amb. Jenkins. This talk was part of our Brumley Speaker Series at the Strauss Center.