To Infinity and Beyond: Battle Force 2045

Bryan McGrath rejoins the Net Assessment team to discuss the U.S. Navy’s Battle Force 2045 proposal. Bryan, Melanie, Chris, and Zack agree that the proposed 500 ship force is a fantasy that will not be fully funded. But they express optimism that these plans will provide useful starting points for deeper thinking about the Navy’s future force. Chris launches an email etiquette crusade, Zack complains about sexism in defense reporting, Bryan commends the name of the Navy’s first guided missile frigate, and Melanie urges everyone to vote.

Links