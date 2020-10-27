Every Brief Ever

slide
slide
slide
foot-stomp
i'm not going to read this, but:
words have meaning
it depends
it is what it is
back one
it depends
caveating of off
happy to glad
faster, funnier self-licking
ice cream cone
for instructional purposes only:
as fucked up as a football bat
soup to nuts, juice is
worth the squeeze
baked-in
shit in one sock
to piggy-back on
to dove-tail off of
the is notional: shut up and color.
(the audio doesn't match the
visual)
revert back
caveat that
technique only——however, comma,
who's who in the zoo?
rack and stack
closest alligator to tap-dancing good-idea fairy
goat-rope puppy-to-small-dog one-trick pony
sprinkle some on
you trackin'
break it down
barney-style:
fire and forget VFR direct gonculate on glide
slope stove-piped warheads on foreheads high &
right pin the rose public math pop smoke red-star
cluster trash fire demand signal knee-in-the-
curve making sausage soup sandwich rice bowl
long pole bellybutton forcing function wave tops
flick the booger high-speed low-drag peel the
onion lay flat reattack fire hose pull the thread
deep dive send the trons balloon goes up
BLUF
common sense is silence
an uncommon virtue. is consent.
what right looks like
saved rounds? alibis?
slap the table——period. dot.
this is kind of an eye chart
Olivia A. Garard served as an active duty Marine officer from 2014 to 2020.
Her poetry manuscript, Killing Time, is nearly finished. An ardent Clausewitzian,
she tweets at @teaandtactics.
Image: U.S. Army (Photo by Sgt. Alexandra Hulett)