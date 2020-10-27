Every Brief Ever

slide slide slide foot-stomp i'm not going to read this, but: words have meaning it depends it is what it is back one it depends caveating of off happy to glad faster, funnier self-licking ice cream cone for instructional purposes only: as fucked up as a football bat soup to nuts, juice is worth the squeeze baked-in shit in one sock to piggy-back on to dove-tail off of the is notional: shut up and color. (the audio doesn't match the visual) revert back caveat that technique only——however, comma, who's who in the zoo? rack and stack closest alligator to tap-dancing good-idea fairy goat-rope puppy-to-small-dog one-trick pony sprinkle some on you trackin' break it down barney-style: fire and forget VFR direct gonculate on glide slope stove-piped warheads on foreheads high & right pin the rose public math pop smoke red-star cluster trash fire demand signal knee-in-the- curve making sausage soup sandwich rice bowl long pole bellybutton forcing function wave tops flick the booger high-speed low-drag peel the onion lay flat reattack fire hose pull the thread deep dive send the trons balloon goes up BLUF common sense is silence an uncommon virtue. is consent. what right looks like saved rounds? alibis? slap the table——period. dot. this is kind of an eye chart Olivia A. Garard served as an active duty Marine officer from 2014 to 2020. Her poetry manuscript, Killing Time, is nearly finished. An ardent Clausewitzian, she tweets at @teaandtactics. Image: U.S. Army (Photo by Sgt. Alexandra Hulett)