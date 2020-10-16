LBJ School - The University of Texas at Austin

Biden, Trump, and the Future of U.S. Foreign Policy

October 16, 2020
In this episode of Horns of a Dilemma, Will Inboden, executive director of the Clements Center at the University of Texas at Austin, sits down with Jim Golby, senior fellow at the Clements Center, to discuss the similarities and differences in foreign policy between a second Trump administration or a Biden administration. Their conversation covers a variety of foreign policy topics as well as discovering differences in process, personality, and procedure between the two potential administrations.

 

 

Photo by Adam Schultz

