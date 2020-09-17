LBJ School - The University of Texas at Austin

The Revenge of Ideology

, , and
September 17, 2020
Podcasts - Net Assessment
49842246078_92d52de7d3_kFINAL

Melanie, Chris, and Zack debate the role of ideology in American foreign policy. Bridge Colby and Robert Kaplan have recently argued that the United States should avoid making the competition with China overly ideological, but Zack suggests that this will be easier said than done. Chris worries about the difficulty of emphasizing ideology when the United States isn’t practicing what it preaches. Melanie notes the importance of alliance building for managing foreign threats, which has major implications for the role of ideology. She also talks about a quintessential Net Assessment topic: forestry practices.

 

 

Links:

Podcasts, Net Assessment