Gearing up for Economic Statecraft

David McCormick, the CEO of Bridgewater Associates — the world’s largest hedge fund — dropped in on the pod to talk about how the United States can prepare itself to compete in a new era in which, more than ever, economic security is national security. Speaking from decades of experience at the highest levels of industry and government, McCormick lays out what America needs to do from policy to innovation to government reorganization to immigration to talent management and beyond. He also discusses the state of the global economy, the impact of COVID-19, and how America’s economy could be reshaped to realize equality of opportunity. Want more? Don’t miss his essay in the Texas National Security Review with co-authors Charles Luftig and James Cunningham: “Economic Might, National Security, and the Future of American Statecraft.”