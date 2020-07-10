Race and National Security

Often when we discuss national security we tend to focus on “hard security concepts,” things like military capability, nuclear weapons, deterrence, and other things that are comfortable to those that have studied security for a long time. But what does it mean to be secure? Are people secure from something or someone? And who is it that we mean by the concept of “the nation”? Frequent listeners to Horns will have heard in the discussion with Kori Schake, Derek Chollet, and Jim Goldgeier, the notion that the concurrent pandemic and crisis of racial justice requires us to reconceptualize what we mean by “national security.”

In this episode of Horns of a Dilemma Doyle Hodges, the executive editor of the Texas National Security Review, sits down with Shirin Sinnar, professor at Stanford University Law School, to discuss race, identity, and national security.