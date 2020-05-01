The Future of European Governance in a Post-COVID World

In this episode of Horns of a Dilemma, Paul Edgar, the associate director for the Clements Center at the University of Texas at Austin, sits down with for a wide-ranging discussion about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on European governance. Paul is joined by Amanda Sloat, a Robert Bosch senior fellow in the Center on the United States and Europe at the Brookings Institution, Michael Mosser, assistant professor of international relations and global studies at the University of Texas at Austin, and Lorinc Redei, lecturer and graduate adviser for the Global Policy Studies Program at the University of Texas at Austin. Their discussion reviews the impact of the novel coronavirus on governance issues such as the timing of European elections, the trend to authoritarianism in some European countries, and the likely impact on the future of the European Union.

Image: © European Union 2017 – European Parliament