Tami Davis Biddle Discusses Coercion Theory: A Basic Introduction for Practitioners

and
May 8, 2020
Podcasts - Horns of a Dilemma
In this episode of Horns of a Dilemma, Doyle Hodges, executive editor of Texas National Security Review, takes a deep dive into “Coercion Theory: A Basic Introduction for Practitioners,”  an article by author Dr. Tami Davis Biddle that appeared in Volume 3 Issue 2 of the publication. Dr. Biddle is a professor of national security at the U.S. Army War College, where she has taught since 2001. Her book, Rhetoric and Reality in Air Warfare: The Evolution of British and American Ideas about Strategic Bombing, 1914-1945, was a Choice Outstanding Academic Title for 2002 and was added to the Chief of Air Staff’s reading list from the Royal Air Force.

 

