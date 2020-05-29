How World Leaders Are Like High Schoolers: Professor Danielle Lupton Discusses Her New Book ‘Reputation for Resolve

Do reputations matter in international politics? Doyle Hodges, executive editor of the Texas National Security Review, sits down with professor Danielle Lupton to discuss her book, Reputation for Resolve: How Leaders Signal Determination in International Politics. Hodges and Lupton discus how reputations form and what results from these reputations. Lupton is professor at Colgate University and earned her PhD from Duke University in 2014.