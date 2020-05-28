Big Trouble in a Little China Strategy?

Chris and Melanie welcome Zack Cooper as the new co-host of Net Assessment. They discuss the White House’s new China strategy and debate whether the strategy matches President Trump’s own views on U.S.-China relations. Chris points out the hubris of U.S. leaders stating that they “do not exclude China” from America’s regional strategy, as if China’s regional role is up to U.S. leaders. Zack points out the tension between calling out numerous Communist Party transgressions but accepting that the Party will remain in power indefinitely. Melanie calls out President Trump and expresses skepticism about Bob Zoellick’s recent critique of “new cold warriors.” Chris praises his CatoInstitute colleagues and announces that he will co-directing the New American Engagement Initiative at the Atlantic Council.

Photo by Diego Aviles