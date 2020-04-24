Using the Military to Help Fight COVID-19

In this episode of Horns of a Dilemma, Paul Edgar, the associate director of the Clements Center at the University of Texas at Austin, sits down with retired Marine Gen. Robert Neller, the former 37th commandant of the Marine Corp., and retired Army Gen. Vincent Brooks, former commander of U.S. Forces Korea. Edgar, Brooks, and Neller discuss how the military is supporting civic authorities as they respond to the COVID-19 crisis. They discuss both the organization and structure under which the military forces respond, as well as the capabilities the military can provide in order to augment the response of local authorities.