Allies and American Foreign Policy

In this episode of Horns of a Dilemma, we listen in on a talk given by Brig. Gen. (ret.) Kimberly Field, professor of the practice and executive director of the Albritton Center for Grand Strategy at Texas A&M. Gen. Field discusses the notion of grand strategy in the context of alliance relationships. Specifically, she draws on her experience serving as a U.S. representative at the United Nations and as a general officer deployed to Afghanistan as part of the NATO alliance, to examine the role that allies play in supporting and enabling U.S. grand strategic vision. This talk took place at the University of Texas at Austin and was sponsored by the Clements Center.