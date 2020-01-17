Brexit is Happening, But Will it Ever End?

In this episode of Horns of a Dilemma, Amanda Sloat, a Robert Bosch senior fellow in the Center on the United States and Europe at the Brookings Institution, talks about Brexit. Sloat details the path of how Britain got to this point, as well as the number of efforts on the part of Theresa May and Boris Johnson to find a solution that would be amenable both to the British Parliament and to the European Union. Her insights help to understand both the long-term implications of Brexit, as well as the substantial challenges that are posed by the implementation of this agreement. The talk took place at the University of Texas at Austin and was sponsored by the Clements Center.