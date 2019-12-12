The Looming End of Pax Americana?
The Net Assessment crew is back and this week they are breaking down an article written by Brian Stewart in Quillette titled, “Tensions in NATO and the Looming End of Pax Americana.” Is NATO worth American attention and money? Why don’t the Europeans just get their act together? The crew discusses what threat NATO is designed to counter and whether it should forget about Russia and focus on terrorism. Also, Bryan has a grievance with attorney general Bill Barr, Melanie takes issue with the Danish Atlantic Council, and Chris gives an attaboy to the students at the University of California, Washington Center. Join Melanie, Chris, and Bryan as they dive once more into the breach.
Links
