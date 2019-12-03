Thank You Mr. Narwhal

This week Radha, Erin, and Loren reunite to drink eggnog (or not!) and talk about events in London, from interrupting violent attacks with narwhal tusks to interrupting NATO ministerials with middle school-esque drama. The ladies then turn to protests in the Middle East, predictions on China trade deals, and Hong Kong legislation. Rounding it out is a lively discussion of all the mayhem that ensued when Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer (not that Richard Spencer) resigned. After that, the ladies have a much-needed pop culture discussion on all the holiday movies they’re looking forward to watching.

Links

Hannah Brown, “Why Economic Hardships Finally Sparked Iranian Protests,” Vox, December 2, 2019

Farnaz Fassihi and Rick Gladstone, “Iran Strengthens Response to Protests,” New York Times, November 26, 2019

