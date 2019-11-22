The Spy Who Hacked Me

In this episode of Horns of Dilemma, Calder Walton, assistant director of the Applied History Program at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government, talks about election meddling in the past, present, and future. He describes the history of KGB interference in U.S. elections and how the U.S. has countered it. Walton discusses how the KGB found that they just couldn’t just construct a lie out of whole cloth. Instead, they had to build on pre-existing divides that existed in America. KGB propaganda focused on issues of race, religion, and, strangely, the assassination of John F. Kennedy. This talk took place at the University of Texas at Austin and was sponsored by the Clements Center, the Strauss Center, and the Intelligence Studies Project.