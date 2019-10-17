We Just Don’t Make Policy Like We Used To
Join Chris, Melanie, and Bryan as they dive into Professor Philip Zelikow’s recent article in the Texas National Security Review titled, “To Regain Policy Competence: The Software of American Problem Solving.” Has policymaking gotten worse, or is it a problem with implementation? Or is implementation part of the policymaking process? The gang also discusses whether there is a lack of professionalism in the education and training of future policymakers. This week’s episode is a little wonky, but well worth the time.
At the end of the show, Bryan gives an attaboy for the first person to complete a marathon in under two hours, while Chris gives a shout out to his wife.
Links
- Philip Zelikow, “To Regain Policy Competence: The Software of American Public Problem-Solving,” Texas National Security Review, September 2019
- John Glaser, Christopher Preble, A. Trevor Thrall, Fuel to the Fire: How Trump Made America’s Broken Foreign Policy Even Worse (and How We Can Recover) (Cato Institute, 2019)
- Justin Logan, “Cult of the Irrelevant: National Security Eggheads & Academics,” American Conservative, June 12, 2019
- Danielle Pletka, Tweet, October 13, 2019
- Justin Logan, Tweet, October 13, 2019
- Danielle Pletka, Tweet, October 13, 2019
- Krista Preble, LinkedIn
- Alex Horton, “A Latina Novelist Spoke About White Privilege. Students Burned Her Book in Response,” Washington Post, October 11, 2019
- Tim Hains, “Beto O’Rourke: Churches That Oppose Same-Sex Marriage Should Lose Tax-Exempt Status,” Real Clear Politics, October 11, 2019
- Ryan Prior, “Farmers in Idaho Rallied to Harvest a Neighbor’s Potatoes as a Deep Freeze Threatened to Ruin Them,” CNN, October 11, 2019
- Tariq Tahir, “Nobel Peace Prize 2019 – Greta Thunberg Snubbed as Award Given to Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed for Ending 20 Year Eritrea Conflict,” Sun, October 11, 2019
- Chris Stein, “Nobel Snub No Obstacle in Great Thunberg’s Climate Quest,” Yahoo News, October 11, 2019
- Andrew Keh, “Eliud Kipchoge Breaks Two-Hour Marathon Barrier,” New York Times, October 12, 2019
- The Bulwark Podcast, “Bryan McGrath on Trump and American Exceptionalism,” October 14, 2019