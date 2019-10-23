Law and National Security: Legitimacy, Security, and ‘Tom Clancy Stuff’

In this episode of Horns of a Dilemma, TNSR‘s executive editor, Doyle Hodges, sits down with Laurie Blank, clinical professor of law and director of the International Law Clinic at Emory University, and Bobby Chesney, James Baker Chair in the Rule of Law and World Affairs and director of the Strauss Center for International Security and Law at the University of Texas, Austin. They discuss the field of national security law broadly, including why Americans have turned increasingly to law to address questions related to national security, even as public confidence in institutions associated with law has declined. They also dive into how law confers legitimacy on the process of national security decision-making and what the limitations of law are in addressing national security questions. Join us for a fascinating discussion on law, security, technology, and society.