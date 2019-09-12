Counter-Terrorism Since 9/11

Where are we 18 years after 9/11? What is the nature of the phenomenon of terrorism now and what challenges does America face today? What security strategies are currently in place and have they worked? Paul Pope, senior fellow at the Intelligence Studies Project, moderates a panel on counterterrorism since 9/11. Paul is joined by John Brennan, former CIA director, retired Adm. William McRaven, former commander of the Special Operations Command, Farah Pandith, author and former National Security Council and State Department official, and Nicholas Rasmussen, former National Counterterrorism Center director. This talk took place at the University of Texas at Austin and was sponsored by the Intelligence Studies Project, the LBJ School of Public Affairs, the Robert Strauss Center for International Security and Law, and the Clements Center for National Security.