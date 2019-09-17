A Conversation with Rep. Mac Thornberry on Defense Policy

In this episode of Horns of a Dilemma, William Inboden, executive director of the Clements Center for National Security, and Robert Chesney, director of the Strauss Center for International Security and Law, sit down with Texas congressman Mac Thornberry for a wide-ranging discussion on defense policy. Congressman Thornberry is a ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee, where he served as chairman from 2015 to 2019. This talk took place at the University of Texas at Austin and was sponsored by the Clements Center and the Strauss Center.