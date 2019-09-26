A Conversation with Gen. Vincent Brooks on North Korea and Asia Security Challenges

In this episode of Horns of a Dilemma, retired Gen. Vincent Brooks sits down with William Inboden, executive director of the Clements Center. The conversation spans Gen. Brooks’ career from his days as a cadet at West Point, where he was the first African American appointed to serve as first captain, all the way through his retirement after thirty-eight and a half years as a four star general commanding all U.S., U.N., and combined U.S. and Korean forces on the Korean peninsula. This talk took place at the University of Texas at Austin and was sponsored by the Clements Center and the Strauss Center.