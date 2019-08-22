Does Trump’s Trade War Spell the End of the Global Order?
This week the gang talks about President Trump’s trade policies and why trade wars can be bad and hard to win. Do we have a strategy for success, or is the president simply venting frustration through erratic policies? What is the endgame? How do America’s economic policies, especially with regard to China, affect U.S. national security? Other highlights: Chris condemns Trump’s attempt to buy Greenland, Melanie finds a CEO worthy of immense respect, and Bryan explains why real British royalty isn’t as appealing as the Netflix version.
Links
- Chad P. Bown and Douglas A. Irwin, “Trump’s Assault on the Global Trading System: And Why Decoupling from China Will Change Everything,” Foreign Affairs, September 2019
- Chad P. Bown and Melina Kolb, “Trump’s Trade War Timeline: An Up-to-Date Guide,” Peterson Institute for International Economics, August 13, 2019
- Madeleine Kearns, “Royals, Climate Change, and Private Jets,” National Review, August 19, 2019
- Scott Lincicome, CATO Institute
- Simon Lester and Huan Zhu, “Closing Pandora’s Box: The Growing Abuse of the National Security Rationale for Restricting Trade,” CATO Institute, June 25, 2019
- “Clashing over Commerce: A History of U.S. Trade Policy,” Cato Institute, January 24, 2018
- Pierre Lemieux, “Peter Navarro’s Conversion,” Regulation, Fall 2018
- John Harwood, “Americans Overwhelmingly Support Free Trade as Concern Grows About Trump’s Economy: NBC/WSJ Poll,” CNBC, August 19, 2019
- Scott Lincicome, “The ‘Protectionist Moment’ That Wasn’t: American Views on Trade and Globalization,” Cato Institute, November 2, 2018
- “Former Danish PM Lied About Iraq War Plans,” Local, July 3, 2015
- Tim Marcin, “Denmark to Trump: Seriously, Greenland Isn’t for Sale,” Vice News, August 19, 2019
- Maggie Fitzgerald, “Here’s What New Tariffs Will Cost the Average American Household,” CNBC, August 19, 2019
- “Exploring the Militarization of US Foreign Policy,” American Political Science Association Annual Meeting, August 31, 2019
- “The Human Costs of War: Assessing Civilian Casualties since 9/11,” Cato Institute, September 11, 2019