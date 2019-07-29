war on the rocks
WOTR Podcast: Ask Me No Questions, and I’ll Tell You No Lies

July 29, 2019
Every summer, the War on the Rocks crew travels to Beaver Creek, Colorado, where the Clements Center hosts its summer seminar — an intimate gathering for PhD students, senior scholars, former policymakers, and a misanthropic editor and podcast host. In this episode, Alexandra Evans, Jim Goldgeier, Tanvi Madan, Doyle Hodges, and aforementioned misanthrope — Ryan Evans — fielded questions on international security from the junior scholars in attendance that they considered oft-ignored or ill-explored.

 

 

Produced by Tre Hester

Image: Annibale Carracci Introduces Painting to Apollo and Minerva, Metropolitan Museum of Art, CC

 

