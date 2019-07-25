Net Assessment: Bold Strokes from the Commandant of the Marine Corps

Join Melanie, Chris, and Bryan as they discuss the recently released Commandant’s Planning Guidance, a document from the new Marine Corps Commandant General David Berger that has taken the seapower community by storm. In the guidance, Berger slays at least five USMC sacred cows and provides a framework for integration between the Navy and the Marine Corps within the Department of the Navy. Also, Chris has an issue with presidential tweeting and Bryan complains about the weather.

Links

Music and Production by Tre Hester