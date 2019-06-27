Usha Sahay on Le Collimateur: The Story of WOTR and Covering National Security in the Trump Era

WOTR Managing Editor Usha Sahay recently appeared on Le Collimateur, the new podcast from France’s Institut de Recherche Stratégique de l’Ecole Militaire (IRSEM), for its first English-language episode. Usha spoke with the podcast’s host, Alexandre Jubelin, about the origin story of War on the Rocks, her approach to editing commentary on national security and strategy, the geopolitical repercussions of the Trump presidency, and much more.

Note: The first two minutes are in French but the remainder of the episode is in English.

Image: Flickr/Melanie K Reed Photography