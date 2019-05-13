WOTR Podcast: The Unmasking of Ned Stark and the Future of Air Force Leadership

Almost exactly one year ago, an Air Force colonel using a pseudonym — ‘Ned Stark’ — penned an article for War on the Rocks . This cri de coeur — a call for major reforms to how the Air Force selects and promotes leaders — quickly burned across the author’s service. It fueled an important debate and even elicited a supportive response and job offer from none other than Gen. David L. Goldfein, the chief of staff of the Air Force. ‘Stark’ penned more articles for War on the Rocks and the Air Force Times in the year that followed. And now he is choosing to come out into the open and reveal his identity. Listen to his conversation with Ryan Evans on why he chose to join the public debate, the benefits and costs to using a pseudonym, the difficulties of hiding his identity, and the fundamentally important personnel and leadership issues at stake in the U.S. Air Force. Ned also talks about his future, the role of faith in his professional ethics, and what books have most influenced him.

Produced by Tre Hester

Image: Modified U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Scott T. Sturkol