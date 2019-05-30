war on the rocks
Net Assessment: Hypersonic Weapons – Gimmick or Game Changer?

and
May 30, 2019
Chris is on a big adventure, so Bryan and Melanie are left alone to discuss hypersonic weapons and the challenges and opportunities they present for America’s national security. Do they represent a “game-changer” for defense planners, or simply an incremental shift in technology? Will developing hypersonic weapons increase the likelihood of war? While the United States is beginning to invest in the offensive side of these weapons, is it doing enough to defend against a Chinese or Russian threat? Finally, Bryan gives his expert opinion on the series finale of Game of Thrones and Melanie shows some love for a public interest law firm working to help military families.

 

 

