Net Assessment: Hypersonic Weapons – Gimmick or Game Changer?
Chris is on a big adventure, so Bryan and Melanie are left alone to discuss hypersonic weapons and the challenges and opportunities they present for America’s national security. Do they represent a “game-changer” for defense planners, or simply an incremental shift in technology? Will developing hypersonic weapons increase the likelihood of war? While the United States is beginning to invest in the offensive side of these weapons, is it doing enough to defend against a Chinese or Russian threat? Finally, Bryan gives his expert opinion on the series finale of Game of Thrones and Melanie shows some love for a public interest law firm working to help military families.
Links
- Jyri Raitasalo, “Hypersonic Weapons Are No Game-Changer,” National Interest, January 5, 2019
- Heather Venable and Clarence Abercrombie, “Muting the Hype Over Hypersonics: The Offense-Defense Balance in Historical Perspective,” War on the Rocks, May 28, 2019
- John Dolan, Richard Gallagher, and David Mann, “Hypersonic Weapons – A Threat to National Security,” Real Clear Defense, April 23, 2019
- Mary Kate Aylward, “Hypersonic Weapons: Revolutionary or Just New?” Army, August 15, 2018
