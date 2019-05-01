Horns of a Dilemma: How the Big Bear Used Hybrid Warfare in Its Back Yard

In our latest episode of Horns, we get to hear from Col. Liam Collins, who dissects how Russia used hybrid warfare in Georgia, what it learned from that experience, and how it applied those lessons in Ukraine, allowing it to take Crimea without firing a single shot. He also discusses Russia’s goals in Eastern Europe and how those countries can deter the “big bear.” Col. Collins is a career Special Forces officer and director of the Modern War Institute at West Point. This event took place at the University of Texas at Austin and was co-sponsored by the Strauss Center and the Clements Center.

Music and Production by Tre Hester