Horns of a Dilemma: A Little-Known CIA Operation in Poland

In a conversation between Paul Pope and Seth Jones, Jones talks about his latest book, A Covert Action: Reagan, the CIA, and the Cold War Struggle in Poland. He discusses Reagan’s approach to the Soviet Union and Eastern Europe and how the CIA aided Poland’s opposition movement by helping it to run an underground media campaign, which, ultimately, helped it survive the onslaught from the regime. Pope and Jones also discuss the conditions that set up covert action for success. Here’s a hint: Don’t try to bake the whole cake. This event was co-sponsored by the Intelligence Studies Project, the Clements Center, and the Strauss Center.

Seth Jones is the Harold Brown chair at the Center for Strategic & International Studies, where he is also director of the Transnational Threats Project and senior adviser for the International Security Program. Dr. Jones teaches at Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies and the Center for Homeland Defense and Security at the U.S. Naval Postgraduate School.

Produced by Tre Hester