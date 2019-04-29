Big News: War on the Rocks is Hiring an Editor-in-Chief

The deadline to apply for this position is May 12, 2019.

War on the Rocks — a growing media and education company focused on strategy, defense, and foreign affairs — is seeking an editor-in-chief to oversee its expanding editorial operations. This is a full-time position based in Washington, DC. The current editor-in-chief, Ryan Evans, will be shifting focus to executive responsibilities as CEO.

The editor-in-chief will report directly to the CEO and will be responsible for all editorial operations of War on the Rocks (https://warontherocks.com), including written and audio content. Please note this is not the same opening as the War on the Rocks managing editor, which has been recently advertised.

War on the Rocks is a Washington, DC-based company focused on growing and serving a community passionate about national and international security. Founded in 2013, War on the Rocks aims to improve the professional and public discourse on issues of strategic importance by featuring experienced and authoritative voices in articles, essays, visual presentations, podcasts, and other educational formats. We value comradery, creativity, and expertise.

The position requires someone who can thrive in a fast-paced, small-team environment that will rarely be bounded by Monday to Friday and 9 to 5. If you are looking for something exciting and unconventional that allows you to play a major role in fostering and promoting experienced thinkers and their ideas, this might be the job for you.

This position will come with a great deal of authority, independence, and responsibility. Compensation is competitive.

Key responsibilities:

Oversee all editorial operations, including soliciting writers and articles, accepting and rejecting submissions, soliciting subject-matter experts to review submissions, and working closely with writers on both substance and line-editing of articles.

Manage editorial staff, including the managing editor.

Coordinate with other business areas, including: The Texas National Security Review (https://tnsr.org), the sister publication of War on the Rocks, produced in partnership with the University of Texas. The War on the Rocks membership program.

Recruit new contributors, particularly those who would grow the publication’s stable in emerging and under-covered areas.

Work as a part of a company-wide team to: Grow and develop the War on the Rocks audience. Respond to new trends and opportunities in the digital publishing space.

Come up with and implement ideas for special series, podcasts, events, and other initiatives.

Represent War on the Rocks at events both in Washington and globally.

Skills and experience required:

Management.

Exceptional and elegant written English.

At least ten years of relevant professional experience that involves time spent in all of the following fields: (1) government and/or military service, (2) academia, and (3) the wild and wacky world of editing.

Master's degree in a relevant field.

Attention to detail, patience, and rigorous organizational skills.

Commitment to responsiveness and responsibility.

Ability to work flexibly as a part of a small team.

Subject-matter familiarity with a broad array of defense and foreign policy issues.

Deep specialization in at least one defense/foreign policy subject-matter area.

Ability to multi-task and juggle many balls in the air.

Bonus skills and experience:

Time working or living outside of the United States, especially in a conflict zone.

PhD in a relevant field.

A lengthy publication record in relevant (policy, strategy, defense, foreign affairs, and national security) media outlets.

A publication record in peer-reviewed academic journals.

Application instructions:

Before you apply, please read the following:

Applicants should provide their resume, a cover letter, and two writing samples — one short-form and one long-form — all as PDFs and all as attachments (no Google Drive files or Word documents please). In your cover letter, please include an amusing story about yourself. Send applications to ryan.evans@warontherocks.com with WOTR EIC APP in the subject line.

Applications submitted after May 12, 2019 will not be considered.

War on the Rocks Media, LLC is an equal opportunity employer and will not discriminate against any employee or applicant on the basis of age, color, disability, gender, national origin, race, religion, sexual orientation, veteran status, or any classification protected by federal, state, or local law.

Image: U.S. Air Force Photo, Senior Master Sgt. Ray Lloyd