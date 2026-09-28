Why the Week’s Most Important Story Went Unwritten

Welcome to The Ukraine Compass, a weekly digest of Ukrainian commentary and analysis from across the political spectrum, only for War on the Rocks members. Each Monday, we bring you a curated selection of articles from Ukrainian media offering insight into how Ukrainians themselves debate the issues shaping their country.American coverage often narrows the view to the battlefield — these pieces widen it, revealing the texture of daily life, politics, and public argument in a nation at war. The perspectives gathered here are varied, candid, and often surprising, together forming a more complete picture of Ukraine as it really is.Frontline and StrategyДзеркало тижня — Dzerkalo Tyzhnia (“Mirror Weekly”)Analysis-driven outlet with a centrist-to-liberal voice“Diesel, Power, and Rail: Russia’s Most Vulnerable Points”By Oleg Sarkits/Sept. 22, 2026Repeated strikes on Russian refineries highlight Ukraine’s growing long-range capabilities amid talk of a sectoral energy truce, writes Oleg Sarkits. Russia’s power system, dominated by thermal generation, is resilient nationally but vulnerable to concentrated regional deficits, especially during peak demand, he explains. He argues that the real economic damage comes from disrupting supply continuity to defense plants, refineries, and electrified railways, not from destroyed megawatts. With refining down sharply, fuel export bans, a widening budget deficit, and stagnant industry, Russia has little room to absorb shocks, writes Sarkits.“Ukraine’s long-range capabilities have already reshaped the geography of the war. Distance no longer protects much of Russia’s industrial and energy infrastructure. The economic value of these capabilities lies not in trying to switch off Russia, but in creating local power shortages precisely where electricity drives military production, fuel refining, transport, and budget revenue.”***Фокус — Fokus (“Focus”) National weekly magazine with a patriotic voice“Data Centers Under Attack”By Oleksandr Kovalenko/Sept. 25, 2026Oleksandr Kovalenko says Russia’s new strikes on Kyiv data centers have little military value but serve five aims: disrupting information flows, undermining air-raid warnings

Members-Only Content This article is reserved for War on the Rocks members. Join our community to unlock exclusive insights and analysis. Welcome to The Ukraine Compass, a weekly digest of Ukrainian commentary and analysis from across the political spectrum, only for War on the Rocks members. Each Monday, we bring you a curated selection of articles from Ukrainian media offering insight into how Ukrainians themselves debate the issues shaping their country. American coverage often narrows the view to the battlefield — these pieces widen it, revealing the texture of daily life, politics, and public argument in a nation at war. The perspectives gathered here are varied, candid, and often surprising, together forming a more complete picture of Ukraine as it really… Become a Member Already a member? Sign in