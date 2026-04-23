Why Do Many Western Defense Tech Firms Struggle in Ukraine?

Michael Kofman joined Ryan at a live event earlier this year to discuss the performance of American defense technology in Ukraine and why it often falls short. They examine the challenges of fielding and iterating systems in combat, from poor implementation and weak feedback loops to deeper mismatches between design and battlefield reality. They also explore what it takes to succeed in this environment and what it means for future conflicts.

Thanks to Leonid Capital Partners for hosting the event at which this podcast was recorded.

Image: ArmyInform via Wikimedia Commons