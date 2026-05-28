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What Would Relations with Post-War Russia Look Like?

Rose Gottemoeller and Ryan Evans
May 28, 2026
What Would Relations with Post-War Russia Look Like?
What Would Relations with Post-War Russia Look Like?

What Would Relations with Post-War Russia Look Like?

Rose Gottemoeller and Ryan Evans
May 28, 2026

Rose Gottemoeller joined Ryan in Washington. They discussed how the West might think about relations with Russia once the war with Ukraine ends, as well as nuclear diplomacy and other critical issues. Gottemoeller was the deputy secretary general of NATO and, before that, served as a senior State Department official. She is currently at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies at Stanford University and has a new book out called Security Through Cooperation: Space, Nuclear Weapons, and US-Russia Relations after the Cold War (Stanford University Press).

Image: Kremlin.ru via Wikimedia Commons

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