The World Cup: Players Vie for Goals and Countries for Influence

The 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup is now well underway, bringing 48 countries’ teams to compete in a soccer tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada. With teams from every continent except Antarctica, the 2026 tournament is a truly global event. The World Cup is often hailed as an opportunity for the world to come together and celebrate a shared passion for “the beautiful game” — creating an opportunity every four years for countries to gain attention, shape their reputation, and build influence.Although the joint U.S.-Mexican-Canadian bid intended to demonstrate North American connections, relations have deteriorated since the its announcement in 2017. Notably, the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) comes up for review on July 1, and U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed misgivings about it.As the teams compete on the pitch, their countries vie for influence, and the hosts negotiate on trade, we asked three experts to consider how the World Cup fits into some of the countries’ diplomatic interests.Read more below.Robert KelleyAssistant Professor in the School of International Service, American UniversityWith an unprecedented 48 nations represented at this year’s World Cup, the tournament promises to be fiercer than ever — and not only for the right to lift the trophy at the end. The North American mega-event will witness competitions playing out beyond the pitch as well, the air thick with contests of public diplomacy for which the national teams and their legions of fans become — for these 28 days — the human face within a global showcase.Every nation has an associated narrative. For powerhouses like France and Argentina, their national teams become a salve for convulsing societies, while underdogs like first-timers Curaçao and Cabo Verde struggle to command the international limelight. The three hosts face the tall task of revisiting their USMCA trade agreement starting July

Members-Only Content This article is reserved for War on the Rocks members. Join our community to unlock exclusive insights and analysis. The 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup is now well underway, bringing 48 countries’ teams to compete in a soccer tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada. With teams from every continent except Antarctica, the 2026 tournament is a truly global event. The World Cup is often hailed as an opportunity for the world to come together and celebrate a shared passion for “the beautiful game” — creating an opportunity every four years for countries to gain attention, shape their reputation, and build influence.Although the joint U.S.-Mexican-Canadian bid intended to demonstrate North American connections, relations have deteriorated since the Become a Member Already a member? Sign in