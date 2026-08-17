The Tension Between Collectivism and Individualism in Ukraine

Welcome to The Ukraine Compass, a weekly digest of Ukrainian commentary and analysis from across the political spectrum, only for War on the Rocks members. Each Monday, we bring you a curated selection of articles from Ukrainian media offering insight into how Ukrainians themselves debate the issues shaping their country.American coverage often narrows the view to the battlefield — these pieces widen it, revealing the texture of daily life, politics, and public argument in a nation at war. The perspectives gathered here are varied, candid, and often surprising, together forming a more complete picture of Ukraine as it really is.Frontline and StrategyОбозреватель — Obozrevatel (“Observer”)Major Ukrainian outlet that sits center-right in its editorial voice“The Battles for Druzhkivka-Kramatorsk-Sloviansk Will Surpass All the Battles of This War in Donbas”By Igal Levin/Aug. 12, 2026Artem Karyakin describes fighting in Kostiantynivka, where Ukrainian forces contest the city without fully controlling it, while Russian troops advance gradually using guided bombs, drones, and small-group infiltration. He expects battles for Sloviansk-Kramatorsk to be the war’s most brutal yet, as Russia attempts a big rush before winter. He warns a new Russian mobilization wave could bring pressure toward Kyiv and credits the Kursk incursion with easing pressure on Donbas by diverting Russian manpower and drone units eastward.“Karyakin emphasizes that the war isn’t just becoming more brutal; it’s spiraling out of control entirely. Both Russians and Ukrainians, he says, are now moving into a phase of mutual destruction of everything and everyone. Anyone who thought the war was winding down or heading toward a pause was deeply mistaken. Karyakin notes that, in his view, the worst is only just beginning.”***Газета — Gazeta (“Newspaper”)Mainstream Ukrainian socio-political news outlet with a pro-Ukraine editorial voice“Kremlin’s Plans: Mobilization, Naval Blockade, Provocations”By Vadym Denysenko/Aug. 10, 2026The Kremlin has floated mobilizing 800,000 recruits by year’s end, though Vadym

Members-Only Content This article is reserved for War on the Rocks members. Join our community to unlock exclusive insights and analysis. Welcome to The Ukraine Compass, a weekly digest of Ukrainian commentary and analysis from across the political spectrum, only for War on the Rocks members. Each Monday, we bring you a curated selection of articles from Ukrainian media offering insight into how Ukrainians themselves debate the issues shaping their country.American coverage often narrows the view to the battlefield — these pieces widen it, revealing the texture of daily life, politics, and public argument in a nation at war. The perspectives gathered here are varied, candid, and often surprising, together forming a more complete picture of Ukraine as it really is.Frontline and StrategyОбозреватель Become a Member Already a member? Sign in