The Mecca Pact’s Credibility Gap

Collective-defense pacts are meant to make war less likely. Poorly designed ones can do the opposite. If allies make sweeping promises without the military integration, decision-making mechanisms, and escalation controls needed to carry them out, they may invite adversaries to test the boundaries of these promises.

The Mecca Joint Defense Agreement between Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan, signed on Aug. 7 amid intensifying regional conflict, represents a significant but uncertain development in the region. The agreement declares that an attack on one member will be treated as an attack on all three, establishing a broad commitment to collective deterrence. Yet the pact’s ability to deter adversaries — or to manage escalation once deterrence fails — remains far from assured. In the absence of clearly established mechanisms for military coordination, crisis consultation, and collective response, the agreement could face serious difficulties in controlling an escalating confrontation. Its strategic significance, therefore, may ultimately depend less on the declaration of mutual commitment than on whether its members can translate political solidarity into credible and coordinated capabilities for deterrence and escalation management.

I seek to evaluate here why the timing of the Mecca Agreement is particularly consequential and assess the lingering question of whether the pact can develop into a credible instrument of deterrence. I do so through five interrelated pillars: the credibility of mutual commitments, operational integration, strategic autonomy, strategic ambiguity, and escalation management. The analysis concludes with a cautionary assessment: Unless the agreement’s political commitments are matched by credible capabilities and mechanisms for coordination, the Mecca Agreement risks overpromising while underdelivering. Such a gap could not only weaken its deterrent value but also complicate crisis management and increase the risk of further escalation with regional rivals like Israel and Iran.

Why Now?

The shifting regional security dynamics are a significant factor driving the emergence of this mutual defense pact. Perceived U.S. reluctance, growing doubts about the reliability of the U.S. security umbrella following regional escalations, and changing priorities in Washington have contributed to uncertainty. At the same time, regional flashpoints have created a heightened sense of urgency. Attacks on critical oil and energy infrastructure, along with expanding operations by external actors, have exposed vulnerabilities and intensified regional anxiety. The legacy of existing bilateral security arrangements among the signatories is also important. The groundwork was laid by the Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement signed between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan in September 2025, which was subsequently expanded to incorporate Turkey’s defense capabilities.

Each signatory has distinct strategic motivations for establishing a mutual defense pact. Saudi Arabia seeks greater regional leverage and enhanced deterrence to protect its economic transformation and critical national infrastructure. Turkey seeks a cooperative framework to manage regional spillover, counter unfavorable strategic shifts, and align its industrial and military capabilities with those of its partners. Pakistan, a nuclear state in its own right, aims to leverage its conventional military capacity as a strategic asset while deepening economic and defense ties with major Middle Eastern partners.

The Deterrence Question

The central challenge for Riyadh, Ankara, and Islamabad is to convert political solidarity into a sufficiently credible and flexible deterrent without creating commitments that outpace their capacity to act. Whether this new pact produces credible deterrence, however, will depend on whether it changes an adversary’s calculation of the costs and risks of coercion or escalation. The important question, therefore, is not whether the agreement amounts to a “Muslim NATO.” It is whether the ambiguity surrounding how these capabilities might be employed together is sufficient to make potential adversaries — including Iran or Israel — less willing to test the resolve of any one member.

The pact’s deterrent value will ultimately rest on five interrelated pillars: the credibility of the commitment, operational integration, strategic autonomy, strategic ambiguity, and escalation management. The evolution of these five pillars will determine whether the Mecca Agreement becomes a meaningful instrument of collective deterrence. The following section explores how a combination of these factors may determine the future trajectory of the defense pact.

Each offers both opportunities and vulnerabilities. A strong political commitment without mechanisms for military coordination may produce little more than symbolic reassurance. Conversely, deeper integration could strengthen deterrence while also creating new escalation risks. Strategic ambiguity may complicate an adversary’s planning, but ambiguity without credible capabilities and demonstrated resolve can easily lead to open challenges by adversaries and escalation. Out of the five pillars, the posture for strategic ambiguity and escalation management poses visibly high risks for regional stability.

Credibility of Commitment

The most important test for any collective security arrangement is the credibility of its members’ commitment to one another. Although all three parties have emphasized political solidarity in response to growing uncertainty across the Middle East and North Africa, the Mecca Agreement remains, at its inception, largely a political commitment and lacks the institutional mechanisms necessary for sustained military coordination. The underlying capacity, however, exists: The three founding members possess complementary military capabilities. Saudi Arabia contributes substantial financial resources, advanced Western-origin air and missile defense systems, and strategic geographic depth. Turkey offers a growing indigenous defense-industrial base, advanced drones and missile systems, and extensive NATO experience. Pakistan contributes a large and experienced military, significant combat experience, and a formidable nuclear arsenal. If effectively integrated, these capabilities could make the threat of collective retaliation considerably more credible than that of any bilateral arrangement.

The principal risk, however, lies in divergent threat perceptions and strategic priorities. Riyadh remains primarily concerned with Gulf security and the protection of critical infrastructure. Ankara’s interests extend across Syria, Iraq, the Eastern Mediterranean, the Western Balkans, and the Caucasus. Islamabad remains heavily focused on its strategic competition with India. These divergent priorities may lead potential adversaries to question whether all three members would incur the costs and risks necessary to defend one another. Indeed, the credibility of the pact may already be facing an early test. In the immediate aftermath of the agreement’s signing, regional actors continued to challenge the security environment: The Houthis intensified attacks against Saudi strategic targets, while Israeli forces struck a Syrian military facility near the Turkish border shortly after Turkish security officials had visited the area as part of Ankara’s effort to support the development of Syria’s post-civil-war military capabilities. The absence of a coordinated military response from the three partners — beyond conventional diplomatic condemnations — illustrates the gap between political solidarity and operational deterrence. Unless the pact develops mechanisms for joint planning, intelligence sharing, military exercises, and coordinated responses to aggression, its declaratory commitment may remain insufficient to establish credible collective deterrence.

Operational Integration

A joint all-domain defense network would be essential to turning the pact’s political commitment into a credible deterrence-by-denial capability. At a minimum, the three countries would need to develop an integrated air, missile, and maritime defense architecture. Shared early warning and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, coordinated air and missile defense, cyber cooperation, and increasingly sophisticated joint exercises could provide the operational backbone for such a network. Rather than treating the pact as a political declaration, these measures would begin to translate its commitment to collective defense into capabilities that could shape an adversary’s calculations.

The three countries’ expanding defense-industrial ties provide a potential foundation. The Pakistan-Saudi Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement, signed in September 2025, created a framework for deeper defense cooperation, including technology transfer and the development of a joint defense-industrial base. Turkey, meanwhile, has expanded defense ties with both Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. Ankara has supplied Riyadh with Akinci combat drones, smart munitions, and electro-optical systems while pursuing plans to establish defense manufacturing capacity in the kingdom through Saudi investment and Turkish technology. Turkish-Pakistani defense cooperation has a longer history dating back to the Cold War. The recent scope of defense cooperation includes the sale of MILGEM corvettes to the Pakistani navy, the provision of TB2 and Akinci drones, and cooperation in electronic warfare. Saudi officials, on the other hand, insisted that the Mecca Agreement is strictly focused on cooperation over conventional military means, rejecting the claims that Pakistan will provide a nuclear umbrella to Turkey or Saudi Arabia. Taken together, these relationships could create an industrial ecosystem that combines Turkey’s growing design and systems-integration capabilities with Pakistan’s established manufacturing capacity and Saudi Arabia’s financial resources.

Yet defense-industrial cooperation does not automatically produce military interoperability. That will be one of the pact’s most difficult — and potentially most consequential — challenges. The three militaries currently operate substantially different equipment and command architectures: Saudi Arabia remains heavily dependent on U.S.-origin platforms, Pakistan operates a significant portfolio of Chinese-origin systems, and Turkey is increasingly shifting toward indigenous technologies. These differences could complicate command and control, secure data exchange, logistics, targeting, and the integration of air and missile defense systems. Building interoperability across these disparate architectures will require years of investment in common communications standards, data links, doctrine, training, and exercises.

Strategic Autonomy

The Mecca Agreement’s overarching rationale is to reduce reliance on a single external security guarantor. Following the end of World War II and the subsequent retreat of European colonial influence from the Middle East, the United States developed a U.S.-centric deterrence model aimed at containing the potential expansion of Soviet influence during the Cold War. The 1955 Baghdad Pact, and later CENTO, the Central Treaty Organization, further institutionalized Washington’s role as the principal external security provider in the region. The Gulf War in 1991, followed by the invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq during the nearly two-decade-long “Global War on Terror,” led Washington to invest billions of dollars in regional defense capabilities and maintain a substantial military presence through bases across the Middle East. However, with the return of great-power competition from the mid-2010s onward, the United States gradually shifted its strategic focus away from the region — first toward the Indo-Pacific and, more recently, toward the Western Hemisphere. The Gaza War, the fallout from Operation Epic Fury, and the subsequent U.S. entanglement with Iran over the Strait of Hormuz have further prompted regional powers to question the durability of the American commitment to Middle Eastern security.

The mutual defense pact provides Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkey with greater strategic autonomy by pooling capabilities and diversifying their security partnerships. For Saudi Arabia in particular, the agreement complements rather than necessarily replaces its longstanding security relationship with the United States. Over time, it could also contribute to the emergence of a broader regional security architecture if additional states choose to participate. It is worth noting that the Trump administration is strongly supportive of the Mecca Agreement, as it potentially allows Washington to reduce its financial commitments to the Middle East in the near term while delegating greater responsibility for regional deterrence to three willing regional powers. However, the current absence of a joint command-and-control structure significantly constrains the agreement’s potential. Without such an institutional mechanism, the three parties may struggle to achieve autonomous strategic decision-making and, equally importantly, to coordinate the operational planning required to develop and sustain a credible deterrent posture without direct U.S. involvement.

Strategic Ambiguity

Ambiguity can be a deterrent. In the case of this pact, it is the opposite. During the signing ceremony of the Mecca Agreement, the parties insisted that the mutual defense pact was not aimed at any other regional actor, whether Iran, Israel, or India. That denial is itself a signal, and a calculated one: strategic ambiguity dressed up as reassurance. By declining to specify how members would respond to a given contingency, the pact leaves adversaries guessing whether the response would come via air defense, expeditionary forces, cyber operations, economic coercion, or some combination of military tools. That uncertainty raises the cost of planning around the pact, and in doing so, the agreement functions less as a declared alliance than as a deterrent built on unpredictability.

Ambiguity can also undermine credibility. If adversaries — Iran, Israel, India, or the Houthis — cannot determine what constitutes a triggering attack, what obligations an Article 5-like clause creates, or what each member would contribute in practice, they may reasonably conclude the pact is more declaratory than operational. This is not a trivial concern: Deterrence depends on an adversary’s expectation that a response will follow, and that expectation is built on specificity, not sentiment. A pact that leaves the threshold for collective action undefined invites probing — testing the edges of what will and will not trigger a response, in exactly the gray zone where much regional competition already plays out.

The gap between the pact’s assertive political language and its sparse, publicly specified military commitments is the arrangement’s central vulnerability. Communiqués and joint statements can proclaim solidarity in strong terms, but adversaries calibrate their behavior against capabilities and declared red lines, not rhetoric. Until the pact’s members clarify what its obligations entail — even in general terms — it risks being read not as a deterrent but as a statement of alignment with limited operational substance behind it.

Posturing for strategic ambiguity carries a very high risk of escalation for the pact members. In the absence of solid institutional processes in decision-making, planning, and operational art, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey extend an open invitation to challenge and an eventual escalation trap that may easily spiral into a regional confrontation barring a U.S. intervention. Such escalation should not come as a surprise, as all pact members have longstanding territorial disputes with their regional rivals, whether that is Kashmir with India, territorial water disputes with Greece in the Eastern Mediterranean, or the constant quagmire with Houthi rebels in neighboring Yemen. Once one adds the larger regional conflict dynamics with Iran over control of the Strait of Hormuz and with Israel over the future of Syria into the mix, the strategic ambiguity of the pact becomes a recipe for total disaster.

Escalation Management

All innovative ideas require proof of concept. The test for the Mecca Agreement will be how the pact handles regional escalation. Escalation management relies on two core functions: escalation control that restrains the scope and intensity of conflict and escalation dominance and the capacity to reach one step higher than the adversary on the conflict ladder. The early signs show a lack of capacity and coordination as Houthi rebels in Yemen target Saudi Arabia and the Israel Defense Forces target a Syrian military base near the Turkish border. Such early challenges may be an indicator of alliance entrapment and regional polarization. A conflict involving Pakistan and India over Kashmir, Turkey and another regional actor, or Saudi Arabia and Iran could force the other members to choose between alliance credibility and their own economic/geopolitical interests. Moreover, if perceived as an anti-Iranian or sectarian bloc, the pact could produce a security dilemma that increases rather than decreases the likelihood of conflict. The official openness of the pact to include future membership of Egypt or possibly Qatar does not diminish the chance of expanding the regional security dilemma.

It is worth noting that similar counter-alliances may be triggered, primarily between Greece, Israel, Cyprus, and India. Such parallel formations of regional security blocs may alleviate polarization and foster entrapment dilemmas for member countries. The escalation of tensions between Israel and Turkey following the Israel Defense Forces’ targeting of Syrian military bases had already caused great alarm in Washington, leading to calls for the establishment of de-confliction mechanisms between Ankara and Tel Aviv to avoid a possible military confrontation between two regional rivals and American allies.

Conclusion

The Turkish-Saudi-Pakistani mutual defense pact emerges at a moment of profound transition in the Middle East’s security architecture, as regional powers confront the increasingly uncomfortable prospect that the United States may be less willing — or less able — to provide the security guarantees on which the regional order has long depended. Yet the pact currently appears less like the foundation of a new deterrence architecture than a high-stakes political experiment whose failure could compound, rather than mitigate, regional insecurity. The credibility of the commitment to come to one another’s aid remains untested, operational integration is embryonic, and its effort to exploit strategic ambiguity toward potential adversaries, particularly Iran and Israel, risks producing further regional instability rather than deterrence. More troubling still, the three states have yet to demonstrate that they possess the institutional mechanisms necessary to manage the escalation dynamics inherent in a collective-defense commitment. A mutual defense pact that cannot clearly define how, when, and under what circumstances its members will respond to aggression risks creating precisely the kind of ambiguity that adversaries may probe.

There is still a path toward greater credibility, but time may not be on the signatories’ side. Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan would need to move rapidly from declaratory solidarity toward the difficult and politically costly work of institutional and operational integration. Even then, deeper cooperation would not eliminate the fundamental problem of collective defense: whether each state is genuinely prepared to assume the risks of escalation on behalf of the others. That question cannot be resolved through communiqués or symbolic demonstrations of unity. It will ultimately be answered only when a crisis forces governments to choose between the costs of intervention and the consequences of abandoning their commitments.

For Washington, the implications are equally sobering. The pact could eventually enable regional partners to assume a greater share of the burden for deterrence, but it should not yet be mistaken for a substitute for the American security role. Encouraging regional powers to assume greater responsibility while simultaneously reducing U.S. involvement could expose the weaknesses of the arrangement before it has developed the capacity to manage them. The result could be a dangerous security vacuum in which regional states possess greater political obligations but insufficient means to enforce them.

The big unknown for the pact is whether its members can close the widening gap between political ambition and military capability before that gap is exposed in a real crisis. If they cannot, the first serious test of the pact may lead to immediate escalation of regional rivalries to all-out war. A defense pact that overpromises and underdelivers risks encouraging miscalculation among both its members and their adversaries — potentially turning a mechanism intended to enhance deterrence into a catalyst for the very conflict it was designed to prevent.

Doga Eralp, Ph.D., is an associate professor of security studies at the Command and Staff College at Marine Corps University. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of the Marine Corps University, the Defense Department, or any part of the U.S. government.

Image: Saudi Press Agency via Wikimedia Commons