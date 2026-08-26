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The Marine Corps’ Plan for the Future of Ground Combat

Jason Morris, Erick Clark, and Ryan Evans
August 26, 2026
The Marine Corps’ Plan for the Future of Ground Combat
The Marine Corps’ Plan for the Future of Ground Combat

The Marine Corps’ Plan for the Future of Ground Combat

Jason Morris, Erick Clark, and Ryan Evans
August 26, 2026

The Marine Corps just released its plan to fight against adversaries on land, and Ryan had the two architects of the plan, Ground Combat Element 2040, on the show to talk about it. They discuss drones, resilience, long-range fires, logistics, and what marines will need to survive and fight on an increasingly transparent battlefield while still preserving the critical human element.

Image: Khalil Brown via DVIDS

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