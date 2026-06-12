The Gulf Arab States Need a Shield Built for Limited Trust

Missiles, drones, and maritime disruptions do not stop at national borders. Gulf defense architecture still too often waits for national permission to act. The Gulf Cooperation Council has spent decades building defense institutions, diplomatic forums, and a language of indivisible Gulf security. Recent crises in the Red Sea, the Strait of Hormuz, and the airspace above the Gulf have exposed a harder test: whether those institutions can move at crisis speed when a missile salvo, drone attack, or maritime disruption gives the region minutes or hours, not days, to respond.

The Gulf has no shortage of capability. The region has advanced sensors, interceptors, maritime forces, intelligence channels, and diplomatic relationships. Yet these assets remain fragmented. The legacy of intra-Gulf Cooperation Council disputes is a central design constraint. A workable Gulf shield cannot assume political harmony. It should be engineered to function in an environment where cooperation, competition, hedging, and distrust coexist.

I argue for a shared defense and diplomatic shield designed for limited trust, without requiring one army, one foreign ministry, or a supranational bureaucracy. Such a shield would be modular enough to survive disputes, bounded enough to protect sovereignty, auditable enough to reassure smaller states, and operational enough to reduce latency when crises move faster than diplomacy.

Why Gulf Defense Integration Keeps Failing

The institutional record is long. The Gulf Cooperation Council Joint Defense Agreement was signed in 2000. The Unified Military Command was established in 2013. U.S.-Gulf working groups on integrated air and missile defense and maritime security have continued in recent years. The September 2025 Joint Defense Council statement repeated a familiar agenda rather than inventing a new one.

The harder question is why this agenda keeps returning after every crisis without producing dependable operational integration. The answer begins with politics. Gulf states do not always read threats the same way. Oman preserves mediation channels. Qatar’s security calculus changed after the 2017 dispute and again after the 2025 strike. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates do not always assess Iran, Yemen, Israel, or the U.S. role in the same way. Smaller states worry that integration can become subordination. Larger states worry that collective mechanisms can slow decisive action.

The United States also shapes the problem. Washington remains essential to Gulf security, but its role as the region’s de facto integrator has created a hub-and-spoke pattern. Gulf states can often solve interoperability bilaterally with Washington more easily than they can solve it politically with one another. That reduces the urgency of building direct Gulf-to-Gulf links. Bilateral guarantees and national procurement can reassure capitals politically while still leaving the region fragmented at the tactical level.

This fragmentation may look rational. Bilateral integration with Washington offers advanced systems, training, intelligence channels, and political reassurance without requiring sensitive data sharing inside the Gulf Cooperation Council. Still, relying on Washington as the operational switchboard carries its own risks. Bilateral links can connect each capital upward to the United States, but they do not automatically connect Gulf states laterally to one another when a regional crisis moves faster than diplomacy. They also leave the region dependent on an external integrator whose attention, political bandwidth, and military resources may be pulled toward other theaters. A Gulf-owned integration layer is worth the political cost because it reduces the latency and fragmentation that bilateral hedging leaves unresolved.

Recent analyses have identified the failure of Gulf Cooperation Council defense cooperation after the 2025 Doha attack, the strategic shock it created for Gulf security, the U.S. factor in council defense integration, the case for a joint Gulf defense shield, the technical requirements of modern air and missile defense, and the procurement logic that leaves Gulf defenses over-reliant on expensive, hard-to-replenish interceptors. The Regional Security and Defense Institute, for example, rightly emphasizes interoperability, common data standards, command and control interfaces, engagement authority, and sustainability. I add a different layer: limited-trust design. A workable shield has to be modular, bounded, and auditable enough to function even when Gulf politics remain competitive.

Intra-Gulf Cooperation Council divergence should be treated as the starting point for serious design. A region that experienced a severe intra-council dispute cannot build a shared shield on assumptions of political harmony. The architecture has to be built for limited trust. It should allow policy-makers to define narrow technical routines in advance so ministries, defense agencies, and operators know what they can share, when they can share it, and under what limits during a crisis. Politics still shapes defense cooperation, but the most predictable political decisions can be moved upstream, with the aim of preventing every radar track, alert, or emergency notification from becoming a fresh political negotiation while missiles, drones, or maritime disruptions are already in motion.

Disconnected Shields in a Connected Threat Space

The Gulf can live with separate markets. Its states operate different economic models and their diversity gives the region multiple paths to prosperity. Defense and foreign policy operate under different logic. The Gulf’s airspace is contiguous, its maritime arteries are shared, and its energy exports move through exposed corridors. Its ports, insurance markets, and fiscal expectations intertwine. Missile threats do not stop at sovereign borders. Maritime disruption does not respect customs lines. Cyber operations move across networks, not constitutional categories.

The issue is scale. Domestic policy can often be managed at the level of the state, but external security functions operate in a wider threat environment. A formally separate shield may look sovereign on paper while leaving each state less able to protect the systems on which its freedom of action depends. The United Arab Emirates’ 2026 decision to leave the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries illustrates the distinction. Abu Dhabi can seek greater production autonomy, but it cannot separate its energy exports from Gulf security geography, including maritime routes, insurance markets, port infrastructure, and escalation dynamics.

The Gulf needs a differentiated model of sovereignty: national and competitive in economic development, but operationally pooled in selected external security functions. The region can sustain many markets. It cannot safely sustain many disconnected shields.

Maritime Crises and Systems of Disruption

During the 2023 to 2024 Red Sea crisis, Yemen’s Houthi movement treated the Red Sea, the Bab al-Mandeb, and the Gulf of Aden as one connected maritime battlespace. Missiles, drones, and attacks on commercial shipping forced external powers to organize naval protection through Operation Prosperity Guardian, launched in December 2023. Gulf responses remained nationally segmented.

Bahrain aligned most visibly with the U.S.-led maritime security effort. Saudi Arabia adopted a more cautious public posture, shaped by its direct experience in Yemen and its interest in preserving de-escalation channels. Oman’s position reflected its mediation role. Qatar and Kuwait avoided direct military visibility. The United Arab Emirates managed a selective posture shaped by its maritime interests, Yemen experience, and bilateral security channels. These differences were not irrational: They reflected real national calculations. The gap was that the Gulf Cooperation Council lacked a standing mechanism to turn differentiated national postures into a coordinated regional response.

Gulf states did not have to join the same external coalition. What was missing was a visible regional maritime security architecture: one capable of fusing intelligence, coordinating escort activity, managing escalation, protecting port continuity, and producing common diplomatic signaling even when member states chose different public postures. The Red Sea crisis exposed that gap. The threat actor treated the corridor as one operational space, while Gulf responses remained segmented by national posture.

The 2026 Strait of Hormuz disruption revealed the same problem in a different form. Hormuz is more than a waterway. It operates as a strategic system linking energy flows, liquefied natural gas contracts, shipping insurance, ports, investor confidence, and fiscal stability. A disruption there moves through markets, contracts, logistics, and national budgets. Analysts should read the rise in war risk premiums and shipping disruption around Hormuz as a regional security indicator, more than a commercial cost. Higher war risk premiums tell policymakers that the market sees the Gulf as a connected exposure system.

Foreign policy forms part of the same shield. A coherent diplomatic front shapes alignment before crises erupt, communicates red lines before adversaries test deterrence, and creates de-escalation channels before military options become unavoidable. One Gulf state may mediate, another may align more visibly with U.S. security structures, and another may preserve diplomatic ambiguity. Those differences will remain. A limited-trust architecture would turn those differences into a coordinated division of diplomatic labor rather than fragmented improvisation. Without that coordination, a divided diplomatic field allows external actors to deal with the region as a set of separate pressure points rather than as a strategic whole.

Hedging itself is manageable. Uncoordinated hedging is dangerous. Coordinated Gulf diplomatic postures create a useful regional division of labor: mediation channels, deterrent signaling, alliance management, economic protection, and escalation control. Uncoordinated postures become fragmented signals in a crisis environment where adversaries exploit ambiguity.

The Missile Math of Modern Deterrence

The council’s defense architecture has made real progress. Those earlier steps made collective defense part of Gulf security and moved the region beyond statements of solidarity toward something more operational. But they did not resolve the harder question of whether Gulf states can turn shared institutions into shared routines under pressure.

That question became clearer after the September 2025 attack on Doha. At the extraordinary session of the Joint Defense Council, member states called for more intelligence exchange through the Unified Military Command, sharing the air situation with all operations centers, accelerating the Gulf early warning task force for ballistic missiles, and updating joint defense plans. These were the right priorities, and they were also familiar ones. Gulf officials know what integration requires, but these functions have not yet become dependable operating routines.

The September 2025 statement showed that the Gulf Cooperation Council understands the mechanics of integration: intelligence exchange, shared air pictures, early warning, and common defense planning. It also showed that these mechanics still require political acceleration after shocks rather than automatic activation during them.

A mature command architecture activates predefined information sharing, early warning, and response protocols during the shock itself. It specifies which operation centers receive which data, which thresholds trigger escalation, who classifies the threat, which military channels activate, and which diplomatic signals accompany defensive action.

Consider a simple scenario: A missile or drone salvo is detected first by a radar in one Gulf state. The best-positioned interceptor is in a second state. The asset at risk is in a third. If the air picture, authority rules, and diplomatic signaling are not already connected, the region loses time exactly when time matters most. This is the practical meaning of latency.

Modern saturation attacks make this urgent. Their purpose is to hit targets and exhaust defensive capacity simultaneously. Low-cost drones and ballistic missiles force defenders to expend scarce, high-cost interceptors. The deeper constraint is industrial and logistical. A region can fire interceptors in hours that take months or years to replace.

The Foreign Policy Research Institute estimated that, in the first 96 hours of Operation Epic Fury, forces expended approximately 5,197 munitions across 35 types. Whatever the exact operational roles of regional actors, the broader lesson for Gulf defense is clear: Saturation campaigns consume missile and air defense capacity faster than defense industries can replenish it. The Center for Strategic and International Studies later warned that the longer-term risk lies in future wars and replenishment, while Reuters reported that Lockheed Martin is expanding production of Terminal High Altitude Area Defense and Patriot interceptors.

This missile math matters for the Gulf because command of the battlespace now depends partly on command of the reload: the ability to replace what a saturation campaign consumes. If each Gulf state treats interceptors as a purely national stockpile, the region runs down its defensive capacity faster than it can rebuild it. The harder question is how the region decides — under pressure — which threat is prioritized, which battery fires, and which asset is protected first. David Roberts’ recent essay makes the procurement side of this problem clear: Gulf air defense cannot rely mainly on expensive, hard-to-replenish interceptors against cheap drones and saturation attacks. That argument is right, but procurement sustainability and regional operating architecture are connected. A more layered defense still requires shared warning, classification rules, and authority protocols so lower-cost defenses, scarce interceptors, and critical assets are matched intelligently across the battlespace.

The interoperability gap compounds the problem. The objective should be to separate sensors from shooters where possible, so one state’s radar can improve another state’s defensive awareness without requiring full command integration. Gulf states possess advanced systems, but advanced systems do not automatically create one integrated shield. Their air defense environment includes U.S., European, and other systems across different ranges and missions. Diversity strengthens national capability, but it does not independently produce regional defense.

Regional defense requires sharing radar data, early warning, operational information, and command and control processes in ways that reduce unnecessary launches and allow the best-positioned system to respond. In a saturation campaign, ownership of the interceptor matters less than the rules governing its use: which sensor detects the threat first, which command system classifies it, which battery has the best firing solution, which asset requires the most critical protection, and who holds the authority to act within seconds. The threat operates at the speed of an integrated network, while the defense too often operates at the slower speed of political borders.

The Gulf faces a governance problem as much as a hardware problem. It has capable national systems, but the regional layer connecting them remains underdeveloped. Strong national parts do not automatically produce a strong regional system. Without institutionalized decision architecture, the region risks becoming a collection of advanced platforms linked by slow politics.

The United States will remain central. Washington is the Gulf’s primary security partner and, in many ways, its de facto security integrator. The U.S.-Gulf defense working groups on integrated air and missile defense and maritime security already reflect this role. Because American technology powers many Gulf systems, interoperability often depends on U.S. training, data links, command standards, and legal permissions governing how U.S.-origin data and systems can be shared across borders. That dependence creates a paradox for Gulf sovereignty. Without a Gulf-owned integration layer, interoperability will continue to default upward to U.S.-mediated coordination rather than laterally across Gulf capitals. Gulf states preserve formal autonomy from one another while outsourcing part of their command architecture to an external partner. U.S. support should reinforce a regional operating system owned by Gulf states rather than substitute for one.

Engineering a Regional Operating System

The practical agenda should begin with the least politically sensitive forms of integration and move gradually toward the hardest ones. The essential work should happen before the crisis. Data sharing rules, legal permissions, notification chains, and authority protocols should be installed in peacetime, not improvised while missiles or drones are already in motion. A limited-trust shield should develop in sequence: shared data first, authority protocols second, maritime coordination third, and intelligence fusion last. These steps move from technically feasible to politically sensitive.

First, Gulf states should institutionalize low-latency data fusion. This should start as a limited regional air picture and alerting layer, not as a NATO-style integrated command system. The practical model is a federated warning network: agreed formats for radar tracks, maritime alerts, incident classifications, and threat categories; clear rules on which data moves automatically and which remains nationally restricted; and designated national operation centers that receive the feed. This gives each state better visibility while leaving engagement decisions under national authority. It would also help states decide which threats should be handled by low-cost counter-drone layers and which should consume scarce high-end interceptors. This would build on existing U.S.-enabled data sharing practices and redirect them laterally across Gulf capitals rather than only upward through Washington.

Second, Gulf states should pre-negotiate authority protocols before crises emerge. This is where policymakers should define the boundaries in advance. They should specify what can happen automatically, what requires national approval, who must be notified, and which thresholds trigger emergency consultation. Even if firing authority remains national, the surrounding routines do not have to be improvised. One practical model is to pre-authorize narrow response routines while preserving national veto power, so states retain sovereign control but do not have to build every decision from scratch under time pressure. NATO air policing offers a useful analogy, even if the Gulf context is different: standing alert procedures, control and reporting arrangements, and quick reaction routines exist before a crisis, while politically sensitive decisions remain bounded by national authority. Policymakers set the rules upstream: Ministries, defense agencies, and operators execute inside those limits during a crisis.

Third, the council should create a standing maritime security task force focused on the Red Sea, the Bab al-Mandeb, the Gulf of Aden, and the Strait of Hormuz. This should be a practical operating cell with a real mission, budget, staffing model, and reporting chain, not a symbolic naval committee. Its job would be to integrate maritime domain awareness, port risk intelligence, mine and drone threat monitoring, shipping insurance coordination, and crisis navigation rules. External naval coalitions will remain necessary, but they should not replace a permanent Gulf maritime operating layer.

Fourth, the region should leave intelligence fusion to the final stage, because it is the most politically sensitive step. Intelligence sharing remains the hardest step because it touches the deepest sovereignty concerns in an asymmetric region. Smaller states legitimately worry that integration could become dependence on larger neighbors. A limited-trust mechanism should therefore rely on tiered access, audit logs, distributed nodes, and clear limits on what can be used outside the agreed mission. Shared systems will only work if they are built with enough safeguards and flexibility to survive political friction.

The safeguards matter as much as the hardware: transparent financing, distributed basing, rotating command roles where feasible, tiered but meaningful intelligence access, auditable procedures, and tightly bounded mandates. These safeguards form the political condition of operational integration. The 2017 intra-Gulf Cooperation Council rupture, later Saudi-Emirati divergences, Qatari-Bahraini disputes, and differences over Yemen and Iran policy all demonstrated that shared exposure does not erase competing national strategies. Gulf states will continue to hedge, compete, mediate, align, and maneuver differently. A workable regional shield should be designed for limited trust rather than imaginary unity.

The policy implication is that the Gulf should stop treating sovereignty as a binary choice between complete independence and supranational union. The real choice is architectural: how to preserve national economic diversity while reducing the strategic costs of fragmented defense and foreign policy. Economic sovereignty can remain national, competitive, and polycentric. External security requires a different logic. The Gulf can live with many markets because economic differentiation provides multiple paths to prosperity. It cannot safely live with many disconnected shields because the threats it faces already move as one system. In an integrated threat environment, unintegrated responses amount to organized vulnerability.

Sovereignty in the Gulf should therefore be measured by the capacity to act alone when necessary and endure together when threats are shared.

Mohammed Alotaibi is a visiting research fellow at the United Nations University Institute on Comparative Regional Integration Studies and a Cambridge fellow of the Digital Statecraft Academy. He is a Saudi policy practitioner with more than 20 years of experience in national transformation, institutional design, regulatory reform, and evidence-based policymaking. He holds a Ph.D. in engineering and public policy from Carnegie Mellon University and a master of science from the University of Pennsylvania.

Image: Sgt. Mebea Demelash via DVIDS