War has always been a brutal engine of medical innovation, running on a feedback loop: Civilian breakthroughs are adapted for the battlefield, while battlefield necessity pushes advances back into civilian care. We asked three experts to identify the innovations from the last five years most likely to shape the future of combat medicine.

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John Quinn Adjunct Lecturer, College of Remote and Offshore Medicine Foundation Medical Volunteer in Ukraine

The war in Ukraine has made it clear that the most important combat-medical innovations are not gadgets, but new distributions of risk, skill, and authority. First, blood-forward resuscitation will…