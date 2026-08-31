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The Divine Calculus of the Ukraine War’s End

Nicole Wiley
August 31, 2026
The Divine Calculus of the Ukraine War’s End
The Divine Calculus of the Ukraine War’s End

The Divine Calculus of the Ukraine War’s End

#The Ukraine Compass
Nicole Wiley
August 31, 2026
Welcome to The Ukraine Compass, a weekly digest of Ukrainian commentary and analysis from across the political spectrum, only for War on the Rocks members. Each Monday, we bring you a curated selection of articles from Ukrainian media offering insight into how Ukrainians themselves debate the issues shaping their country.American coverage often narrows the view to the battlefield — these pieces widen it, revealing the texture of daily life, politics, and public argument in a nation at war. The perspectives gathered here are varied, candid, and often surprising, together forming a more complete picture of Ukraine as it really is.Frontline and StrategyОбозреватель — Obozrevatel (“Observer”) Major Ukrainian outlet that sits center-right in its editorial voice“The Kremlin’s Nuclear Bluff”By Victor Taran/Aug. 27, 2026Tactical nuclear weapons (kiloton-range, delivered by systems like Iskander) are far smaller than strategic bombs but still have the potential for devastating local consequences, Victor Taran explains. Designed to break defensive lines, their Soviet-era logic assumed dense fronts with vulnerable rear areas, a scenario unlike today’s stretched, drone-monitored battlefields, where kill zones persist even after a nuclear strike, he concludes. The author argues such weapons offer no real breakthrough today, and that they’re political blackmail, not battlefield solutions. He argues using one would brand the user a nuclear terrorist state permanently, with no chance for reversal.“The modern front is arranged fundamentally differently: the defense is stretched and has no single node worth such a strike. The drone kill zone stretches twenty kilometers deep into the positions, and that won’t disappear after a nuclear explosion. Assault groups would still have to cross that same killing ground, only now also contaminated. The question is simple: how many of them would make it through? Therefore, my conclusion is fairly ordinary: today, a tactical nuclear warhead is an instrument of political blackmail, not a solution to

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Welcome to The Ukraine Compass, a weekly digest of Ukrainian commentary and analysis from across the political spectrum, only for War on the Rocks members. Each Monday, we bring you a curated selection of articles from Ukrainian media offering insight into how Ukrainians themselves debate the issues shaping their country.American coverage often narrows the view to the battlefield — these pieces widen it, revealing the texture of daily life, politics, and public argument in a nation at war. The perspectives gathered here are varied, candid, and often surprising, together forming a more complete picture of Ukraine as it really is.Frontline and StrategyОбозреватель

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