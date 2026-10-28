The Atlantic Brief: After the U.S. Midterms, Trans-Atlantic Defense Cooperation

Date: Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026Time: 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. ESTThe third joint webinar by RUSI and War on the Rocks: Two leading defense publications from both sides of the Atlantic present their expert panel.Overview:For this edition of The Atlantic Brief, the Royal United Services Institute and War on the Rocks present a dialogue on the future of trans-Atlantic defense cooperation following the U.S. midterm elections. Participating experts from the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United States bring decades of first-hand experience in the armed forces, diplomacy, and foreign policy.The panel will explore what the midterms mean for U.S. force posture, NATO, and support for Ukraine. It will also cover European investment in defense capabilities, the questions of strained supply chains, and whether NATO or the European Union should lead in countering Russian hybrid pressure as European politics shift.Speakers: Rachel Ellehuus: RUSI Director-General. Former U.S. Secretary of Defense Representative in Europe and Defense Advisor to the U.S. Mission to NATO. Kori Schake: Senior Fellow and Director of Foreign and Defense Policy Studies at the American Enterprise Institute. Contributing Editor to War on the Rocks. Michael Hardwood, former Head of the British Defense Staff in the United States and fast-jet pilot in the Royal Air Force. RUSI Senior Associate Fellow in Military Sciences. Moderator: Andrew Gee, Ph.D., Director of International Security, RUSI. Co-Moderator: Nicole Wiley, Membership Editor, War on the Rocks. Subsequent editions of the webinar series will offer members from RUSI and War on the Rocks a trans-Atlantic perspective on other pressing defense and security issues.How to Attend:The webinar is open to both RUSI members and War on the Rocks members. You can register here. If you have any questions regarding this event, please email rusievents@rusi.org or members@warontherocks.comThe event will be recorded and uploaded subsequently for members from RUSI and

Members-Only Content This article is reserved for War on the Rocks members. Join our community to unlock exclusive insights and analysis. Date: Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 Time: 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. EST The third joint webinar by RUSI and War on the Rocks: Two leading defense publications from both sides of the Atlantic present their expert panel. Overview: For this edition of The Atlantic Brief, the Royal United Services Institute and War on the Rocks present a dialogue on the future of trans-Atlantic defense cooperation following the U.S. midterm elections. Participating experts from the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United States bring decades of first-hand experience in the armed forces, diplomacy, and foreign policy. The panel will explore what the… Become a Member Already a member? Sign in